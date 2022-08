The KFA have announced the four friendlies in September as below:



South Korea v Costa Rica

🏟️Goyang Stadium 🗓️23 Sep



Uzbekistan v Cameroon

🏟️Goyang Stadium 🗓️23 Sep



South Korea v Cameroon

🏟️Seoul WC Stadium 🗓️27 Sep



Uzbekistan v Costa Rica

🏟️TBD 🗓️TBD pic.twitter.com/AzZEOyV7tb